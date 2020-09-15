1/1
Jody Lipp
1955 - 2020
Jody Lipp

Oconto Falls - Jody Jay Lipp "Nigs", 65, passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2020, with family by his side.

The son of Steve and Donna (Topel) Lipp was born on February 2, 1955 in Oconto, WI.

As a young boy growing up in Pensaukee he enjoyed many outdoor adventures - canoeing, fishing, hiking and sleeping under the stars. Later in life Nigs shared his passion of the outdoors with his sons Eli and Alex.

He had a love for gardening, photography, playing cards, woodworking- having made cribbage boards, birdhouses, picture frames and many other wood creations that he shared with family and friends. Nigs loved entertaining with the juice harp. He worked construction for many years. Nigs was quite the prankster, a free spirit and lived life to the fullest.

Nigs is survived by his sons, Eli Lipp and Alex (Bobby Jo) Lipp; special friend, Jackie Peiterson; grandchildren, Karma and Eli Jr., Logan and Sophia; the mother of their sons, Mary Lipp; siblings, Wendy (Rich) Dumke, Cindy Lipp (Doug Makos), Randy Lipp, Becky (Clark) Longsine, Julie Lipp (Jeff Beam), Stephanie Thome, Kristi Lipp, Tyler Lipp, Cleve Lipp, Tina Lipp; and generations of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Donna Lipp and infant sister, Mary Beth Lipp.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Nigs at the Elks Club in Oconto on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1pm-4pm. Masks required.

The family would like to thank the medical staff and ICU at St. Vincent hospital.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
the Elks Club
