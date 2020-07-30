1/1
Joe Duffy
1965 - 2020
Joe Duffy

De Pere - Joe Duffy, 54, passed away peacefully at Froedtert Medical College after a courageous battle with a long illness on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was born on October 23, 1965 to James Duffy and the late Judith Noel.

Joe was a huge sports fan, especially the Wisconsin teams. He loved to go golfing and bowling with his friends and family. He married the love of his life, Tammy Stroessenreuther, on April 22, 1989 at St. Francis Xavier Church in De Pere. Joe and Tammy loved to take trips together, especially to their trailer in Door County. He received a second chance at life in 1991 when he received a double transplant at UW Madison that served him for 29 years.

Joe is survived by his wife, Tammy; fur babies: Buddy and Ali; parents James and Karen Duffy; his Grandma Iris Duffy, who is turning 100 years old on August 3rd; sisters: Coreen (Luke) Swaer-Lemorande and Becky (Kevin Schaden) Golombek; parents-in-law Dewey and Shirlee Stroessenreuther; brothers-in-law: Tony (Sheila) Strossenreuther, Troy (Michele) Strossenreuther and Travis (Jules) Strossenreuther. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Judith Noel, his grandparents as well as several aunts and uncles.

A visitation will be held at Newcomer Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave Green Bay, WI) on Sunday, August 9th, from 4 pm to 6 pm. A memorial service will follow at 6 pm. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com.

Joe's family would like to thank the staff at Froedtert for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in Joe's name.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 30 to Aug. 5, 2020.
