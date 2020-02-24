Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
220 S Michigan Street
De Pere, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
220 S Michigan Street
De Pere, WI
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Henrigillis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Henrigillis


1955 - 2020
Joe Henrigillis Obituary
Joe Henrigillis

De Pere - Joseph K. "Joe" Henrigillis, 64, De Pere, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Saturday, February 22, 2020. The son of Norbert and Beatrice (Linssen) Henrigillis was born on the 4th of July, 1955.

Family and friends may visit at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S Michigan Street, De Pere, beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m.

A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Henrigillis family. To extend online condolences, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
