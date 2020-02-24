|
|
Joe Henrigillis
De Pere - Joseph K. "Joe" Henrigillis, 64, De Pere, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Saturday, February 22, 2020. The son of Norbert and Beatrice (Linssen) Henrigillis was born on the 4th of July, 1955.
Family and friends may visit at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S Michigan Street, De Pere, beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m.
A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Henrigillis family. To extend online condolences, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020