Joel Davis
Mountain - Joel L. Davis, age 79 of Mountain, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Joel was born on June 28, 1941 to the late Lyle and Violette (Farrar) Davis. He served his country in the U.S. Navy as a member of the SeaBees. Joel married Sallie Longsine in 1963 and eventually divorced. Joel subsequently started dating Tammy Christiansen and they remained together throughout his life. For many years, Joel worked as a laborer and equipment operator for road construction. He was a member of American Legion Sylvan Post 44 in Wabeno and the Local 330 Laborers Union as a 50 year gold card member. Joel was the president of the Pine Stump Hunting Club for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hosting rummage sales, and bird watching. Joel always found something to give to someone. Whether it was big or small, new or old, he always had something to give. Joel had a big heart, gentle soul, the best smile, and a great sense of humor.
Joel is survived by his longtime partner, Tammy Christiansen; two children, Robert (Pam) Davis and Paula (Dwayne) Bargenquast; grandchildren, Katie Jo (Michael Gardebrecht) Davis, Reggie Pohlman, Cassie Jo (Clayton Tucker) Pohlman, Madyson Bargenquast; 3 great-grandchildren, Walker School, Remi Gardebrecht, and Jackson Pohlman, and one on the way; 3 sisters, Rita Lance, Nett (Paul) Janssen, and Marsha Smith; 2 brothers, Gail Davis, Mitch Davis; beloved dog, Becky. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Danny Davis; brother, Tiny Davis; brother-in-law, Hollis Lance; sister-in-law, Janet Davis.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Skinny Dave's (12848 WI-32, Mountain, WI 54149) at 11 am with Pastor Bill Krauss officiating. Military honors will be performed by American Legion Sylvan Post 44 from Wabeno immediately following the service. A celebration of life will follow the service and continue throughout the afternoon. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com
.