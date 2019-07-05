|
|
Joel Severson
- - After a lengthy illness, Joel Severson (58) was called to his eternal rest on July 4, 2019. He was born on January 18, 1961 to Wayne Severson and Janet Zirbel Severson Francies. After graduation from Pulaski High School he attended UW-Oshkosh. He was employed in the banking field and most recently worked at Associated Bank. Joel loved sports, fishing, and animals, was a wonderful gardener, cook, and beekeeper, but most of all he cherished his children who were the light of his life. Joel was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Severson, and his grandparents, Clarence and Emma Severson, and Elmer and Esther Zirbel. He is survived by his children, McKinnell and Graham Severson, and ex-wife, Lorna Clark. Also surviving are his parents, Janet and Ray Francies, his brothers, Mark (Jill) Severson, and Glen (Donna) Severson, as well as many dear relatives, nieces and nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held at Pfotenhauer Funeral Home, 1145 Cardinal Lane, on Saturday, July 13th from 1 pm to 3 pm with a short memorial service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has being established in his name at the funeral home. The family thanks Crossroads Care Center and Unity Hospice for their compassionate care, and Joel's friend Paula for taking care of his dog, Spicey.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 5 to July 7, 2019