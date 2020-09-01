1/2
John A. Lulloff
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. Lulloff

Kiel - John Lulloff, 69, of Kiel passed away on August 29, 2020 of an apparent heart attack. John was born on November 5, 1950; the son of Alyce "Butch" (Berger) and the late Fred "Boyce Lulloff." John graduated from Kiel High School in 1969. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1969 - 1972. He had worked in the roofing business all his adult life until his retirement.

John is survived by his mother; Alyce "Butch" Lulloff, daughters; Carly Lulloff (Bill Aures), Tessa Lulloff, granddaughters; Cameron, Falisatie, Riccara, Kianna, Kyra, Billie Jo and Cera. Further survived by his sisters & brothers; Margo (Ricky) Sloan, Eric "Rick" (Charlene) Lulloff, Ann Klemme, Anthony "Tony" (Janet) Lulloff, Joel (Jennifer) Lulloff, Gwen Ninmer (John Brotz), aunt; Monica Manz. John is also survived by his very special friend; Karen Graf-Walsdorf along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

John was preceded in death by his father; Fred "Boyce" Lulloff, and a son; Led Lulloff.

A celebration of Life for John will be held at a later date.

John's family would like to thank the EMT's and the staff at Chilton Medical Center for all of their efforts.

Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
920-894-3348
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved