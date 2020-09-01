John A. Lulloff
Kiel - John Lulloff, 69, of Kiel passed away on August 29, 2020 of an apparent heart attack. John was born on November 5, 1950; the son of Alyce "Butch" (Berger) and the late Fred "Boyce Lulloff." John graduated from Kiel High School in 1969. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1969 - 1972. He had worked in the roofing business all his adult life until his retirement.
John is survived by his mother; Alyce "Butch" Lulloff, daughters; Carly Lulloff (Bill Aures), Tessa Lulloff, granddaughters; Cameron, Falisatie, Riccara, Kianna, Kyra, Billie Jo and Cera. Further survived by his sisters & brothers; Margo (Ricky) Sloan, Eric "Rick" (Charlene) Lulloff, Ann Klemme, Anthony "Tony" (Janet) Lulloff, Joel (Jennifer) Lulloff, Gwen Ninmer (John Brotz), aunt; Monica Manz. John is also survived by his very special friend; Karen Graf-Walsdorf along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
John was preceded in death by his father; Fred "Boyce" Lulloff, and a son; Led Lulloff.
A celebration of Life for John will be held at a later date.
John's family would like to thank the EMT's and the staff at Chilton Medical Center for all of their efforts.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com