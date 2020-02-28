|
|
John Anthony Martinez
GREEN BAY - John Martinez passed into the care of God's arms on February 14, 2020 at home in Green Bay, Wisconsin almost 4 years after his beloved wife Betty. He was 90.
John, an only child, was born August 15, 1929 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Juan Antonio Ramos Martinez and Eloise Eleanor Conner. John's father was originally from Tlaquepaque, Mexico and his mother from Ames, Iowa. They met when Juan traveled to Iowa for schooling during the Mexican Revolution.
As a child John grew up in Milwaukee and Brazil. In 1939 Juan died of malaria in Brazil and Eloise moved with John back to Iowa. In 1947 John graduated from high school in Mechanicsville and entered Iowa State where, in 1951, he graduated with a BS in Industrial Economics. He then entered the Air Force and served until 1953.
While at Iowa State John roomed with an affable fellow named Tom Hill, who became his life-long best friend. During the Christmas holiday of 1950 Tom brought John home with him and introduced his sister, Betty. "As soon as I saw her, I knew she was the one for me!" John always said. And so it was: John and Betty were married in Low Moor, Iowa on June 28, 1953. Tom was their Best Man.
In 1956 John took a job with IBM, selling typewriters door-to-door. He quickly rose through the ranks and was moved by the company to several states during his tenure. After retiring from a 25 year career with IBM, John and Betty returned and settled in Wisconsin, first in Gillett, and then in Green Bay. They became very active in the Masonic Lodge and Shriners International as well as other charitable causes such as the Gillett public library.
At the time the only opportunity for practicing Shriners was to travel to Milwaukee. Working with other local members, John helped to establish a new Shrine in Green Bay called Beja. In 1987, he became its second potentate. In this position John oversaw the building of a solid foundation for the charitable organization which has funded the , and donated millions of dollars to charity. Beja Shrine is still going strong.
John is survived by their only child, Julie A. Martinez who is married to Jon Kramer. They live in Minneapolis and California. John was preceded in death by his wife Betty in 2016. John and Betty were married for 64 years.
A memorial service for John will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, May 16 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 341Wilson Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303. Funeral service is planned for Saturday, May 23rd at the Low Moor Methodist Church, Low Moor, Iowa where John and Betty were married. Visitation will be at 10:00am, service at 11:00am with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery in Camanche, Iowa. A reception and lunch will follow at the Masonic Lodge, 220 Ninth Ave, Camanche, Iowa. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.
Memorial gifts in honor of both John and Betty can be sent to , Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607. Phone 1-800-241-4438. Online: www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020