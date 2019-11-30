Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
333 Hilltop Dr
Allouez, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
333 Hilltop Dr
Allouez, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bangert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" Bangert


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Jack" Bangert Obituary
John "Jack" Bangert

Allouez - John B. "Jack" Bangert, age 90, of Allouez, died peacefully at Bellin Hospital surrounded by family on November 26, 2019.

Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Wednesday, December 4, from 3-7pm with a parish prayer service at 7pm. Visitation will continue on Thursday, from 9:30am until 10:45am at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Dr, Allouez. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with Fr. Tom Reynebeau officiating. Entombment in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -