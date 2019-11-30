|
|
John "Jack" Bangert
Allouez - John B. "Jack" Bangert, age 90, of Allouez, died peacefully at Bellin Hospital surrounded by family on November 26, 2019.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Wednesday, December 4, from 3-7pm with a parish prayer service at 7pm. Visitation will continue on Thursday, from 9:30am until 10:45am at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Dr, Allouez. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with Fr. Tom Reynebeau officiating. Entombment in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019