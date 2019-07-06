|
John "Jack" Benesh
Appleton - John "Jack" Benesh, 76, Appleton, passed away Sat. July 6, 2019 at the Mayflower Assisted Living in Appleton. He was born May 29, 1943 in Algoma to Joseph and Genevieve (Cain) Benesh.
Jack graduated from the Algoma High School and shortly after he moved to Appleton where he started his own business called Modern Cash Register Systems. He retired in 2013. He was a longtime member at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Appleton. He was an avid cyclist and down hill skier, which took him on many traveling adventures. He was a die hard Packer fan and Packer ticket holder since the new stadium was built. He even attended the super bowl games. He often reminisced about his Packer buddies. He enjoyed the reunions with his classmates on Shanty Days weekend.
Jack is survived by his two nephews Dave (Toby) Benesh and Jim (Amy) Benesh; great nephews Brennen and Brett Benesh and great niece Hailey Benesh; Step niece Peggy (Mark) Klapperich and step great nephew Scott (Nicole) Meverden and step great niece Jenny Meverden; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert (Rosie) Benesh and sister Mary.
Family and friends are invited for the visitation on Wed. July 10, 2019 from 3:00 PM until the time of services at 6:00 PM at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma. Services 6:00 PM with Rev. Alvan Amadi officiating. Private burial Thursday at St. Mary Cemetery, Algoma.
The family would like to thank the Mayflower Assisted Living and Ascension Hospice for all the care and kindness given to Jack during his stay there and Laurie Schinderle for all of her help with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 6 to July 13, 2019