John C. Irwin
Ashwaubenon - John C. Irwin, 67, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. John was born on April 22, 1953 to Harold "Ted" and Volberg "Volly" (Stokke) Irwin.
John graduated from Green Bay West High School, Class of 1971. He owned and operated John's Electronic Shop. He married Janet Koerner on October 11, 2014. John and Janet are members of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.
John enjoyed gardening, baking, reading and HAM radio.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; son, Thomas; brother, Tom; and Pepper the Wonder Dog.
John was preceded in death by his parents; and his second wife, Barbara.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic a private family service will be held. Entombment will be at Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church or Bread for the World.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020