|
|
John Destiche
Green Bay - John W. Destiche, 88, Green Bay, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born on December 14, 1931, son of Madeline Destiche and brother of Roland. While attending grade school, Roland and John were adopted by their grandparents, William and Mary Destiche joining the rest of their family, Bernard, Norbert, Alvin, William Jr., Paul, Genevieve, Rosilyn, Mary and Madeline. All of the aforementioned preceded John in death.
John attended Cathedral Grade School, Central Catholic High School (Class of 1949), St. Norbert College and the University of Milwaukee from which he received his degree.
While attending Central Catholic High School, John was chosen to the all-conference football team and was the only unanimous choice to the all-conference basketball team. John attended St. Norbert's on an athletic scholarship in his freshman year but opted out of the scholarship as a sophomore not wishing to play either sport, preferring to play in local basketball leagues and independently.
Playing in intro-mural basketball, John had many high scoring games. The highest was in a final score of 96-76; John scored 74 points. In his final year at St. Norbert's, after they had a 2 and 6 record in 1951, John's brother, Paul requested John to play football in 1952. John played as Paul requested and was the starting quarterback on their 1952 team which went undefeated and was awarded Hall of Fame status.
In an exhibition basketball game in 1951, Noel's Arc's vs. NBA Sheboygan Redskins, John was assigned the task of guarding Bobby Cook their high scoring, record holding forward with the statement, "Hold him to less than 20 points and we'll win." John held him to 14 points and scored 18 himself. Final 118 (Noel's Arc's) to 112 (NBA Sheboygan Redskins).
John married the love of his life, Arlabelle Barbera on May 7, 1966. Arla passed away at their retirement home (her Heavenly Home) on August 10, 2003 after 43 years together and a very happy marriage.
John is survived by his stepchildren, Thomas, James, Bonnie and Barbara; his children, Debra, Jon, Dale, Todd, Lisa and Dean and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Arla; and a stepson, Michael.
John worked for many airlines through their many changes in names. Starting with Bonanza and Howard Hughes Airwest in Phoenix, and retiring from Northwest Airlines in Minneapolis. John took a position as Director of Purchasing with American Transair in Indianapolis for three years, his final position.
On the last Father's Day Card in 2003, Arla had inscribed, "of all the wonderful things we experienced and the special joys we had in our life together, "Our Love is what I cherish the most."
John agreed. She was right! As Always!
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 19; followed by the Funeral Service at 3 p.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020