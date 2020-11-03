John DobratzBonduel - John Gordon Dobratz, age 77 of Bonduel, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. John was born on December 16, 1942 to the late Leonard and Minnie (Giese) Dobratz. On February 8, 1964, John was united in marriage to Marilyn Knueppel at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bonduel. He was a driver for Schneider Tank Lines for 30 years, in 2002 he received the Schneider National Award for outstanding achievement as a professional driver having 3 million miles of safe driving. John enjoyed fishing in Canada, watching the grandkids play sports, watching grade school and high school ball teams. He loved watching westerns, especially Gunsmoke. John had a passion for his prized El Caminos, and enjoyed putzing in the garage. He loved his family dearly and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marilyn; his children, Jason Dobratz, Joel (Sherryl) Dobratz, and Jami (David) Reinke; grandchildren, James Dobratz, Dylan Dobratz, Christina (John) Toberman, and Colton Dobratz; great-grandchildren, Alex, Maddie, and Sophia; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger (Kay) Knueppel, Audrey (Allen) Marohl, and Karen Mitchell. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.He is preceded in death by his parents and his father and mother-in-law, Edwin Knueppel and Florence Knueppel BuelowA funeral service for John will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bonduel with Rev. Timothy Shoup officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 10:00 am until the time of services.The family of John would like to extend a special thank you to Heartland Home Healthcare, Heartland Palliative Care, Heartland Hospice and his caregivers Sandra Turkowitch and Alysia Jensen.