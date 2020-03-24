|
John C. Doro (70) of Green Bay, passed away peacefully on March 21st, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones. A great father and grandfather, a true friend and loving partner. He was a man that meant so much to so many people.
He is survived by: his love and best friend Linda; daughter Sarah and her children: Lydia, Hana, Eli; daughter Michelle (Craig) and their daughters: Jade and Jule; daughter Nickole (Bryan) and their Daughter Coco; a sister Petrice (Joe); extended family: Nicole (Rob) and her sons Cameron and Reece; Hali (Jeremy) and their children: Jaelyn, Hunter and Isabella; Josh (Libby); Amber and her sons: Austyn, Isaac, Maddox and Tank; as well as several nieces and nephews, close and dear friends.
Please note that due to current conditions we are only having an immediate family, private service but will announce a Celebration of Life Gathering at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020