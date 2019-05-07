Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Frances Xavier Catholic Church
220 S. Michigan St
De Pere, WI
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Frances Xavier Catholic Church
220 S. Michigan St
De Pere, WI
De Pere - John Dwyer, age 95 of De Pere, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. He was born in Askeaton, Wisconsin on July 20, 1923 to the late Phillip and Anna (Farrell) Dwyer. He moved to De Pere at a very young age and became a lifelong resident. After graduating from High School, he joined the United States Army and served his country during WWII in Alaska and Asia. John worked for Northwest Engineering and UWGB Campus for many years. John enjoyed Packer football, golf, walking and baseball, especially the Milwaukee Braves, he was a Green Bay Packers season ticket holder, a lifelong member of St. Frances Xavier Catholic Church in De Pere and a member of the De Pere Men's Club.

He is survived by his brother in law, John Kozloski, nephews and nieces; Gary (Bobbie) Kozloski, Tom (Michelle) Kozloski, Dale (Linda) Kozloski, Diane (Jim) Pavlotos, Dennis Dwyer and Donna Dwyer as well as several great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding John in death are his parents, his brothers Willard "Jeff" (Adele) Dwyer and Robert Dwyer and sister, Mary Kozloski.

Family and friends may gather on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 10:30am to 11:30am at St. Frances Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S. Michigan St., De Pere. A memorial mass will follow at 11:30am, with Fr. Richard Getchel officiating. Inurnment will take place at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to Unity Hospice in John's name.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Rennes Assisted Living, Rehab and Long Term care units as well as the nurses of Unity Hospice for the wonderful care given to John.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 7, 2019
