John E. Baumgart
Mequon - Age 72, of Mequon passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 10th with his family by his side.
John was a graduate of Green Bay West High School, Carroll College and UW- Milwaukee. He was instrumental in the creation of Wiscraft, Inc.-Wisconsin Enterprises for the Blind (formerly Wisconsin Workshop for the Blind), dedicated to providing opportunities for sustainable employment to individuals who are blind, until his retirement in 2013.
John and Joan (Rintamaki) Baumgart were married in Mequon, Wisconsin. Their 40 year relationship welcomed twins, Clare and Ian. His children were the greatest joy in his life. John is preceded in death by his parents, Timothy and Margaret Baumgart. He is survived by his wife, Joan; his daughter, Clare Baumgart of Minneapolis, MN; his son, Ian Baumgart of Madison, WI.; siblings Margaret (Paul) DeCoster, Timothy Baumgart, Dorothy Baumgart, Patricia Vogels and Mary (Bruce) Van Straten all of Green Bay, WI; nephews, Ben Vogels and Jon Vogels of Green Bay, WI; niece, Jenny Vogels of Helena, MT; the Rintamaki family, and many friends and colleagues.
A celebration of John's life will be held on Friday, April 5 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home 10280 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon, WI 53092. Please visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com for details.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name are suggested to Horizon Home Care and Hospice, 11400 W Lake Park Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53224 or to the Brain Donor Project, Memorial Contributions, PO Box 845, Mason, OH 45040.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019