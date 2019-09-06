|
|
John E. Hanaway
Greenleaf - Our beloved brother and uncle, John Edward Hanaway, age 63, passed away on September 4, 2019 with his family by his side. John was born August 2, 1956 to Arleen (Farrell) and Thomas Hanaway in Green Bay, WI. He attended Wrightstown High School as well as NWTC. John was an electrician and worked at Veratec Industries in Green Bay and Coating Excellence in Wrightstown. He was a member of the Southern Brown County Conservation League, a chapter of the Izaak Walton League. John would spend weekends in the summer on country roads trying to eliminate the dreaded teasel weed or purple loosestrife. John enjoyed golfing with his buddies in Wednesday night league, time spent with his softball teammates, pheasant hunting with his canine best friend Two Socks, fishing in Canada with his special friends, traveling, and woodworking. He was a jack of all trades and a master of all.
John is survived by his siblings: Tom (Bonnie), Paul (Barbara), Mary, Robert, Margaret, Mike (Linda), Pat (Darlene) and Peter, and nieces and nephews: Sean (Shawn), Beth (Jake), Sara, Jennifer (Greg), Jason (Stacy), Jeanette (Kevin), Kevin (Sarah), David, Julia, Ryan (Tammy), and Tom. He is further survived by his canoeing family Ann and Dave Schaeffer, Heidi, Heather, and Hallie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arleen and Tom Hanaway, and brothers, Charlie and Joseph.
Friends and family may call at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 305 N. 10th St. De Pere on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. with a time of sharing being held at 5 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ryanfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in John's name.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Unity Hospice and Dr. Jennifer Burns for their care and compassion for John, as well as to all the friends who visited in the last months.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019