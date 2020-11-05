John E. Meyer
De Pere - Saying good-bye to one who has touched so many lives is difficult, but knowing our friend, father, husband and papa will be greeted in Heaven with open arms and sunshine on his face helps to ease this pain. With great sorrow and his loving wife by his side, John E. Meyer passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. John was born on February 20, 1942 to the late Louise and Edwin Meyer in Chicago, IL. On December 28th, 1963 John married his grade school sweetheart, Loretta Kruchten, in the beautiful log chapel on the University of Notre Dame campus. John and his soulmate, Loretta, were married for 57 years and truly embodied the word "partner."
John attended Brother Rice High School in its inaugural class where he excelled in athletics, was class president and scored the first touchdown in school history. John was later honored for his athletic achievements by being inducted into both the Brother Rice High School Athletic Hall Of Fame & the Chicago Catholic League Hall of Fame. John's hard work and success in the classroom and on the playing field was rewarded with an opportunity to attend the renowned University of Notre Dame where he played for the Fighting Irish from 1960-1965. Notre Dame was a place that was formative is John's life where he built friendships that would last a lifetime. The relationships he formed there created bonds like none other and provided him with countless laughs, hugs, and smiles over the years.
John was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 8th round of the 1965 NFL draft. John continued his professional football career after being traded to the Houston Oilers. After a career-ending injury, John joined the New England Patriots to become the youngest assistant coach in the NFL at the age of 25. He coached linebackers with the Patriots for four years. He continued chasing his dream and moved to the Detroit Lions in the same capacity. After two years in Detroit, the legendary Bart Starr asked John to come to Titletown and be on his defensive staff. John was quickly promoted to Defensive Coordinator and in 1978 was named the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.
After retiring from football in 1983, John decided to step away from coaching to pursue other business interests. He filled his coaching "bucket" in working with both the St. Ambrose University and St. Norbert College football programs. During his retirement, John enjoyed his self-appointed role as "Social Director" of his community in Naples, FL and following the many activities of his grandchildren.
John's greatest joy was his family. His wife Loretta was truly his best friend and hero. He always looked at her with a twinkle in his eye and smile on his face. While John had an imposing presence, Loretta was the BOSS in the Meyer household. The two of them built lasting memories as they traveled the world and built friendships with all who they encountered. John's daughters Tracey, Courtney and Blake were his greatest accomplishments and he cherished every moment spent with them.
John's charisma, spirit and sharp wit was the center of any room he entered. He brought joy to all in sharing his stories and travels. He was the most loyal person one could find and was always available to lend an ear, give help or provide inspiration. While many people root for the front-runner, John was ALWAYS there to support the underdog or those in need.
In John's final years, his mobility was limited, but his humor, laughter and love of life remained constant. He never complained about his situation, but rather made the absolute most of the hand dealt to him.
John is survived by his wife Loretta, his three daughters and five granddaughters: Tracey and Ben Buettell (Anna & Kate); Courtney and Rich Starry (Stella); Blake and Todd Bierowski (Avery, Egan).
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N 10th Street, De Pere. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 pm at Resurrection Catholic Parish, 333 Hilltop Drive, Green Bay. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Ryan Funeral Home Facebook page. Masks are required at church and social distancing will be practiced. To send online condolences, visit www.ryanfh.com
.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Bellin ICU unit, especially Dr. Richard Sue and the nursing staff, Dr. Dan Lemkuil and his wonderful caregivers Monroe, Jasmein, Domenic and Frantz. The family also offers thanks to their many friends for supporting them during this difficult time.