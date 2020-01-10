|
John "Jack" Edward Delvoye
Green Bay - John "Jack" Edward Delvoye, 90 years young, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 with family by his side. Jack was born on February 1, 1929 to the late John and Gladys Delvoye. He grew up in the Town of Suamico and later moved to Green Bay. Jack married Jacqueline Tebo in April of 1952, at St. Phillip Catholic Church.
Jack always had an adventurous spirit, a great sense of humor, loved to travel and loved jazz. In his younger days, he had a penchant for hitchhiking and hitched his way across the country with his buddy Jack. He also had many incredible adventures with his cousin Marilyn Lutz. If there was trouble, they could find a way to get into it.
As his children grew older, a yearly summer vacation was always on the agenda. It was amazing all five of us were brought home every single time. Jack and Jackie also loved to travel and in their later years spent a lot of time going to various casinos including those in Vegas and Reno.
Jack loved to go up to "The Cabin", a one room log cabin in Suring, WI. Many fun times were spent with all seven of us in that cabin. Swimming in the creek, learning how to shoot guns, driving down the old dirt road, going to various old stores in the area and going to Bass Lake to swim. The cabin was lovingly known as "Grand Central Station" named by Jack's Uncle Eddie Van Kessel. The name fits. The cabin remains in the family yet today.
Jack loved to read and was always surrounded by books, magazines and newspapers. He and our Mom instilled that love of reading into all their children and grandchildren. Weekly trips to the library were common for all of us.
Jack graduated from Central Catholic High School, and St. Norbert College with a degree in Education. He also attended Northern Michigan in Marquette and received his Master's in Business Administration.
His first teaching position was in a one room school house in Mill Center. He then moved on to Cormier School in Ashwaubenon as a History teacher. Years later, he became the first Principal at Pioneer Elementary School in Ashwaubenon and remained there until his retirement in 1986. He loved his schools, and his students and faculty. He also was the Superintendent of Camp Bird in Crivitz, WI for many years.
Jack is survived by five children, David (Jen) Delvoye, Susan (Bill) Foster, Judith (Amy Cornell) Delvoye, Maria (Scott Lanning) Delvoye and Stephen (Dhienna) Delvoye; grandchildren, Joshua (Alissa) Jandrain and Danielle (Jason) Schraufnagel; great-grandchildren, Addison and Connor Jandrain and Ava Mae and Nora Lee Schraufnagel.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie; grandchild, Justin; his parents, and many relatives and friends.
A private service was held at Blaney Funeral Home. His final resting place is in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Many thanks to Chris and Melissa and the staff at Cottonwood Manor, as well as the staff of St. Mary's Hospital ICU, especially Kim and Victoria, for their loving care and support for our Dad. We will miss you and your sense of humor. Love You Dad!
Cheers!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020