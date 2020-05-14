|
|
John Englebert
Brussels - John Gerard Englebert, 54, of Brussels, passed away on May 13, 2020, at the University Hospital in Madison. He was born February 11, 1966, in Green Bay to Gerald and Janice (Neuville) Englebert. On June 27, 2015, he married Karen S. Doell at Salem Lutheran Church.
After high school, John earned a Bachelor's degree at both the UW Green Bay and UW Stout. He was currently working with his brother at Pier and Waterfront Solutions.
John enjoyed taking road trips to see covered bridges. He especially enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean and Tahiti. John loved woodworking, his mom's Belgian Pies, and gardening. He and Karen operated a greenhouse for the last two years.
Survivors include his wife, parents, a sister, Kay Englebert, 3 brothers, Jim (Dawn) Englebert, Joe (Jacki) Englebert, and Jerry (Tara) Englebert; in-laws, Steve Raabe, Kyle and Wendy Raabe, Codi and Heather Raabe, Jason and Molly Kuykendall; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; 2 great-nieces and 1 great-nephew. His godchildren were Justin, Jolaina, Gracie, and Georgia Englebert, and Clarie Hrubecky.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents-in-law, Roland and Carol Dietrich; brother-in-law, Glen Dietrich; aunts and uncles.
Private family services will be conducted at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay. Burial will take place at Brockhausen Cemetery in Forestville. Forbes Funeral Home is charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 14 to May 16, 2020