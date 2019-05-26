Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM



Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM



Resources
John F. Ronsman


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
John F. Ronsman Obituary
John F. Ronsman

Green Bay - John F. Ronsman, age 89, of Green Bay, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 3, 1930 in Green Bay, son of the late Phillip and Hazel (Santy) Ronsman.

After attending vocational school, he was a bus boy and a house boy for the Northland Hotel. John was drafted into the US Army in 1950 and proudly served his country during the Korean War, stationed in England. He met Patricia Hallada at Herby's Beach Bar and the couple was married, June 11, 1955. They shared 48 years of marriage before Patricia passed away in 2004. John was employed at Procter & Gamble for 35 years before he retired. During his retirement, he worked as Walmart's "Best Greeter." He was a proud member of American Legion Post 44, Waubeno.

John was an avid sports fan and loved playing golf and watching sports of all types, especially the Brewers. As a younger man, he played outfield for the Procter & Gamble softball team. He also enjoyed bowling at Willow Creek and golfing with Chris, Mike and Ed, Kathy and Jerry Groth and Larry Delforge. Every summer the family would spend time together at their cabin in Dunbar where many special memories were made. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.

John is survived by his 3 children: Michael Ronsman, Teri (Ed) Desotell and Tracy Smith; 5 grandchildren: Dayna (Josue) Schwalenberg, Christopher (Elice Niedermier) Ronsman, Kimberly (Taylor Harris) Desotell, Kelly Desotell and Erik (Allure Witalison) Smith; his sister, Joyce Olmstead and sisters-in-law, Virginia Ronsman and Rosalind Ronsmans. He is further survived by special friends: Linda Prokash, Cindy and Ken Guns and Richie Elms; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; 2 brothers, Cletus and Bernard; 2 sisters, Dorothy (Gordy) Carpenter and Marion (Bob) Mielke; brother-in-law, Robert Olmstead; father and mother-in-law, George and Margaret Hallada; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy (Sal) VanderKelen and Holly (Hilary) Delforge.

Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM. A funeral service will follow at 7 PM with full military honors. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

John's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Unity Hospice and to their wonderful friends Mark and Sheila Steinfeldt for their loving care and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 26, 2019

