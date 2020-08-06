John F. Schmitt
Greenleaf - John F. Schmitt, 93, Greenleaf, beloved and dedicated husband of Shirley J. Schmitt, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Family and friends may visit Monday, August 10, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave., De Pere. Visitation will continue Tuesday, August 11, beginning at 9:30am until 10:15am, the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Clare Parish-St. Mary site, 2218 Day Street, Greenleaf, with Fr. Robert Kabat officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenleaf. Due to the current restrictions regarding Covid-19, wearing masks is required, please bring a mask to wear. The service will be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend and can be found at the Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care Facebook page. Those who are unable to attend the funeral service are encouraged to celebrate John's life by attending the luncheon at Van Abel's of Hollandtown, 8108 County Trunk Highway D, Kaukauna, following the service at 12:30 p.m. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army are appreciated.