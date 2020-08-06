John F. Schmitt
Greenleaf - John F. Schmitt, 93, Greenleaf, beloved and dedicated husband of Shirley J. Schmitt, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born April 5, 1927 in Greenleaf, to the late Frank and Catherine (Kettenhofen) Schmitt. After high school John entered the United States Navy serving two tours, one of which was during the Korean Conflict. Upon leaving the U.S. Navy, John had attained the rank of 2nd Petty Officer.
After serving his country, John returned home and married Shirley Pall on June 5, 1954, and together had six children. John soon became a staple in the community as a barber and life coach to his friends, customers, and anyone who would lend an ear. He also enjoyed beekeeping and gardening, specifically tending to his flowers and apple trees. John often shared his skills with many throughout the community, mentoring and growing their abilities, passing on his knowledge to so many. Later in life, John was a volunteer at Aurora Baycare Medical Center and touched the lives of everyone who encountered him there.
Survivors include, five children and their spouses: Carolyn (Steve) Nackers, Little Chute; Kathy (Dick) Luther, Sister Bay; Lisa (Roger) Blankenheim, Hoffman Estates, IL; Mike (Maria) Schmitt, Hollandtown; Julie (Scott) Kendall, The Woodlands, TX; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Susan (Michael) Cohen, Madison.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife Shirley for whom he was an exceptional and caring husband. He was also preceded by his son, J. David Schmitt.
Family and friends may visit Monday, August 10, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave., De Pere. Visitation will continue Tuesday, August 11, beginning at 9:30am until 10:15am, the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Clare Parish-St. Mary site, 2218 Day Street, Greenleaf, with Fr. Robert Kabat officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenleaf. Due to the current restrictions regarding Covid-19, wearing masks is required, please bring a mask to wear. The service will be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend and can be found at the Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care Facebook page. Those who are unable to attend the funeral service are encouraged to celebrate John's life by attending the luncheon at Van Abel's of Hollandtown, 8108 County Trunk Highway D, Kaukauna, following the service at 12:30 p.m. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army are appreciated.
The family extends a special thank you to the doctors and staff at Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Heartland Hospice.