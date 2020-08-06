so sorry, to all of johns kids, he truly was a special person, always happy, no matter how much pain he was in , always quit with a joke, my favorite, i coughed once and he said do i have to get my suit cleaned? and also sorry, we leave sat for a week, going to our sons, he needs us, so i guess i also do not need my suit cleaned-lol

take care all of you and stay safe,larry and jan





larry schott

Neighbor