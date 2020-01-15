|
John F. Sutton
De Pere - John F. Sutton, 76, De Pere, passed away January 12, 2020. He was born August 18, 1943 to the late Nina (Agamet) and John R. Sutton in Green Bay.
John attended St. Norbert College, Southern Illinois University, University of Kansas, and Texas Tech. On August 15, 1970 he married Jere Ann Collins at ST. Gertrude Catholic Church, Franklin Park, IL. He was associated with St. Norbert College for over 26 years and retired as Associate VP for Academic Services & Budgeting
Also active in the community, John belonged to the De Pere Rotary, was a Board member of Our Lady of Lourdes Charity,Parish Council at St. Joseph Parish, De Pere, and Ducks Unlimited.
Spending time with family ; fishing the Florida Keys with good friend Jim Brusky, muskie fishing with his cousin Dick Terry, Duck and Goose hunting with Dave Quimby, Deer hunting in Florence with Tom Turner, traveling with Jere and family, and watching the Packers and Brewers, were some of the things he enjoyed. He always looked forward to a good game of Cribbage. John and Jere traveled often, Gulf Shores, Al., was one of their favorite destinations.
John is survived by his wife Jere, their children; Kathleen Sutton, Joseph (Jamie Zaplatosch), and Mary (Kevin) Mazur. Grandchildren; Sofie Jean Sutton, Jackson Mazur and Addison Mazur, His siblings; James E.(Melissa) Sutton, and Michael D.(special friend Jeri Graves) Sutton, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert W. Sutton, and a special aunt Lorraine Agamet.
Friends may call at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere from 1:00PM - 4:00PM on Sunday January 19, 2020. Visitation will continue after 9:00AM on Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, De Pere, until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30Am with Fr. James Nielson O.Praem. officiating burial in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.
Special thanks to all those who came to visit and play cards, or spend time with him, including members of the Skool of Cribbage.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020