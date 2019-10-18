|
|
John "Hugo" Fiddelke
Ledgeview - John "Hugo" Fiddelke, age 68, of De Pere, passed away unexpectedly as the result of an accident on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Hugo was born August 25, 1951 in Paullina, IA to Hugo and Edna (Runge) Fiddelke. He graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from Iowa State University. He went on to pursue a career in engineering and sales in the paper industry in the Green Bay area.
Outdoor life was of great importance to Hugo. He was an avid hunter, often stating that hunting was 'just the excuse' to get out and enjoy nature. He appreciated the comradery he shared amongst fellow hunters. The peaceful serenity of nature he so greatly valued was often found at his cabin in the Canadian wilderness or at his Townsend, WI cottage.
Flying was also a passion of Hugo's. The tranquility he so deeply cherished could always be enjoyed as he soared through the skies. When he wasn't hunting or flying, he could be found working in his shop, reading a good book, or simply basking in the unconditional companionship of his beloved dog, McQuila.
Hugo is preceded in death by his parents.
Hugo is survived and sadly missed by his life partner of 45 years, Jeanne Bonacci; his siblings, Nancy Kilgore (Robert Brown), Fred (Kathy) Fiddelke, and Mike (Michele) Fiddelke; Jeanne's sisters, Annette Woodward (David Howson) and Katherine Ries; and his many nieces and nephews with whom he enjoyed spending time. Hugo is further survived by good friends Christopher and Steven Havlichek whose relationship with Hugo evolved from mentorship to friendship as they grew.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave., De Pere, from 2:00 to 4:00 on Tuesday, October 22. A service will be held at 4:00 at the funeral home with Fr. Bob Rhyner officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Hugo's honor can be made to the EAA Aviation Foundation, Inc., PO Box 3816, Oshkosh, WI 54903 or to the Brown County Library, 515 Pine Street, Green Bay, WI 54301.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019