John Francis Brunette
Mechanicsville, VA - John "Smiley" Francis Brunette, age 73 of Mechanicsville, VA, formerly of Fond du Lac, WI and Green Bay, WI passed away peacefully Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville, VA. He was born June 30, 1945 in Green Bay, WI, the son of Jerome J and June M (Flint) Brunette. John graduated from West DePere High School in West DePere, WI in 1963 and moved to California. John was a union electrician when he was drafted by the Navy in 1967. He was a Seabee achieving the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He was stationed in South Korea where he met his future wife Yon Tuk Aur. The two were united in marriage on October 27, 1970.
John is survived by his wife of 49 years, Yon Tuk Brunette; son Scott (Amye) Brunette of Mechanicsville, VA; 2 grandchildren: Gavin and Garrett; sisters: Julie Brunette of Madison, WI, JoPat (Joseph) Frechette of Fenton, IL, Jill Greunke of Apple Valley, MN and Jennifer (Dennis) Steckbauer of Byron, IL; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother: Jerome Brunette; and one sister: Jeannie Tregoning.
After his military service, John returned to Southern California and resumed being an electrician for many years before starting his own company, Dyon Electric. Upon retiring from the IBEW, he moved to Fond du Lac, WI and began teaching at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution where he thrived in its building maintenance and care certificate program. He taught there for ten years before retiring. After his second retirement, John moved to Mechanicsville, VA in 2009 to be near his grandchildren that he greatly adored and shared a special bond with. He was also an active volunteer at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and Moose Lodge.
Per John's wishes, his ashes will be scattered in Duck Creek, WI.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2019