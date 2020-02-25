|
John Francis Hanek of Idaho Falls, ID passed away on February 23, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. John was born on June 13, 1945, in Lena, WI. He was the youngest of six children born to John Francis Hanek and Viroca Rose (George) Hanek. His father passed away three months before he was born. He was fortunate to have an extremely strong influence from his mother who did her best to keep him on the straight and narrow path through his formative years.
He grew up on the family farm near Spruce, WI, attended Spruce Grade School and graduated from Oconto Falls High School in 1963. He Enlisted in the U.S. Navy in January, 1964, and was accepted into the Navy Nuclear Power Training Program. Upon completion of Nuclear Power Training and Submarine School he was assigned to the Gold Crew of the USS Nathanael Greene (SSBN- 636) in 1966. He completed six submarine deterrent patrols and in 1969, was assigned to the Nuclear Power Training Unit near Idaho Falls, ID, for instructor duty. He received an honorable discharge from active duty in January 1973, and continued his Navy career in the Navy Reserves, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer in 1985.
He married Mary Ann Gratton on June 3, 1967 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spruce, WI. They had one child, Teresa Ann born in 1971.
He spent his entire career working in the Nuclear Power, industry, working at Duane Arnold Nuclear Station in Iowa, Susquehanna Nuclear Station in Pennsylvania, Hope Creek Nuclear Station in New Jersey, and at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL). He was certified by the U. S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) as an Operator Licensing Examiner and conducted NRC operator licensing exams for 13 years at over 30 Commercial Nuclear Power Stations. He retired from the INL in 2007 and starting in 2009 took on several consulting assignments for Epsilon Systems Solutions retiring again in 2016.
He was a member of the First Lutheran Church.
He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, loved any outdoor activity, snowmobiling, ATV riding and boating. He was a long time member of the Snake River Boat Club at Palisades Reservoir; spending much of the summer there. He was an avid hunter and shooter; a member of the Skyline Gun Club and a Benefactor Level Member of the National Rifle Association; member of Sub Vets, USSVI; and the Elks.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Ann; daughter, Teresa Bruun (Tim); granddaughter, Tasha Bruun; sisters, Beryl Meyer (Jerry), Marlene Seefeldt (Arvid), and Lanore Wyent (Jerry); brother-in-laws, George Rathsack (Betty) and Bob Rathsack (Connie); and sister-in-law, Betty Harrison (Don).
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Ione (Dickie) Bitters; brother, Ronald (Peanuts) Hanek; and brother-in-law, Arlyn Bitters (Pokie).
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at First Lutheran Church (455 W. Sunnyside Road), with Pastor Patrick Jones officiating. Military rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Team and the Navy Honor Guard.
Interment will be at Pine Hill Cemetery in Spruce, WI. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020