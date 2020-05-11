|
John Franco
Chicago - John Franco, 69, went to rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020, my dearly departed brother. We were separated by time and space, but never forgotten. My prayers were always on my lips for him to God. He went into the hands of the Almighty God to decide whether he should go or stay. Every smile, every glance of his will be deeply missed. He didn't need much, only to know we cared was good enough for him. He was my jubilant crown who made me smile. We will miss his splendor and may God give him a place in the streets of gold and for him to dwell in a place where there is no pain, where you find everlasting joy. Farewell. We will always miss you my brother, my friend. God's mercy will carry you home! In Jesus name, amen. Written by his beloved sister, Helen Arce.
Survivors include his siblings: Jesus "Jesse" (Maury) Franco, Oneida; Eugene (Andrea) Franco, Oneida; Helen (John) Arce, Oneida; William (Star) Acevedo, Chicago, IL; and Wilma (Christopher) Chavez, Chicago, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Kenneth Franco.
Due to current state mandates regarding restrictions on social gatherings, private family services will be held. Burial will take place at a later date in Assembly of God Cemetery, Oneida.
The family extends the staffs of St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital and hospice services in Chicago for their compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020