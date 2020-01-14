|
John G. Krol
Green Bay - John G. Krol, 73 years. My John reached out to the Lord, and went home on Monday, January 13, 2020, following a long hard battle with heart disease and Parkinson's Disease. John was born January 8, 1947, in the Chicago area to John Krol and Dolores Czajkowski.
In his youth, he was an excellent all-around athlete. He had a passion for the outdoors. He graduated from Premontre High School and graduated in 1965. On January 27, 1968, John married Kathleen "Kathy" Barrett at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church. For many years John worked as a warehouseman for Supervalu. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 100.
John is survived by Kathy, his wife of 52 years, the love of his life forever and a day; his sons, Matthew (Tina) Krol, and when Tina came into our lives he finally got his daughter he always wanted, Jason Krol (fiancé, Alesia); his grandchildren, Zack, Rayana, Frank, Max, John, and one on the way; his brothers and sisters, Lynn Parkin, Steve (Debbie) Spencer, Janine (George) Martwick, Larry (Julie) Spencer, Terri Spencer (Jerry); his brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Marilyn (Mike) Laes, Jon Barrett (fiancé, Janice), Dick (Shirley) Blaser; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many, friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Krol; his mother and stepfather, Dolores and Harry Spencer; a sister, Donna; in-laws, Doris and Ken Barrett; brothers-in-law Rick Barrett and Ken Barrett.
Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Thursday from 2:00 to 7:00 pm. The Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 pm, Thursday with the Rev. Bob Weid officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the Krol family by going to www.prokowall.com. In lieu of flowers, other expressions of sympathy would be appreciated.
John's family extends a special word of thanks to the I.C. U. nursing team at Aurora BayCare Medical Center.
John will be remembered by family and friends as the "Dick Clark", "Blue Eyes" of the family...the "ageless" one! He looked the same at 60 as he did at 30! His laugh and sense of humor will be missed. John was always positive and saw the best in people. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020