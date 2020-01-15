|
John G. Krol
De Pere - John G. Krol, 73 years. My John reached out the Lord, on Monday, January 13, 2020, following a long hard battle with heart disease and Parkinson's Disease. Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Thursday from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday with the Rev. Bob Weid officiating. On-line condolences may be sent to the Krol family by going to www.prokowall.com. In lieu of flowers, other expressions of sympathy would be appreciated.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020