Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
John G. Krol


1947 - 2020
John G. Krol Obituary
John G. Krol

De Pere - John G. Krol, 73 years. My John reached out the Lord, on Monday, January 13, 2020, following a long hard battle with heart disease and Parkinson's Disease. Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Thursday from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday with the Rev. Bob Weid officiating. On-line condolences may be sent to the Krol family by going to www.prokowall.com. In lieu of flowers, other expressions of sympathy would be appreciated.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
