1/1
John G. Rusch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John G. Rusch

Green Bay - John G. Rusch, 70, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by love. He was born on February 24, 1950 in Sheboygan to Laurance and Bertha (Raml) Rusch.

John graduated from Sheboygan South High School with the class of 1968. He was employed with H.C. Prange Company and then spent many years with Schneider National. He loved spending time with his family, especially his children and granddaughter. John had a deep appreciation for nature. He was an avid fisherman and hunter who found much joy being in the outdoors. John had a kind heart and cared for all around him including time spent as a caretaker. He was a life-long Packer fan and spent retirement enjoying travel including a trip to Alaska.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years Cathy Rusch, his children, Sarah (Edward) Rusch-Thao, Jessica (Dean) Rusch-Ruggles and Tracy Rusch; granddaughter Daphne Margot Rusch-Thao; sisters Judith (Barnard) Viollet and Joanne Rusch and many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.

Due to the current surge of Coronavirus cases in Brown County, a private family service will be held. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home (1521 Shawano Ave, Green Bay WI 54303) to the attention of The Rusch Family and they will be forwarded on.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in John's name to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. If you would like to contribute please make checks payable to Cathy Rusch.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved