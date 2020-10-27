John G. Rusch
Green Bay - John G. Rusch, 70, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by love. He was born on February 24, 1950 in Sheboygan to Laurance and Bertha (Raml) Rusch.
John graduated from Sheboygan South High School with the class of 1968. He was employed with H.C. Prange Company and then spent many years with Schneider National. He loved spending time with his family, especially his children and granddaughter. John had a deep appreciation for nature. He was an avid fisherman and hunter who found much joy being in the outdoors. John had a kind heart and cared for all around him including time spent as a caretaker. He was a life-long Packer fan and spent retirement enjoying travel including a trip to Alaska.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years Cathy Rusch, his children, Sarah (Edward) Rusch-Thao, Jessica (Dean) Rusch-Ruggles and Tracy Rusch; granddaughter Daphne Margot Rusch-Thao; sisters Judith (Barnard) Viollet and Joanne Rusch and many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.
Due to the current surge of Coronavirus cases in Brown County, a private family service will be held. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home (1521 Shawano Ave, Green Bay WI 54303) to the attention of The Rusch Family and they will be forwarded on.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in John's name to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. If you would like to contribute please make checks payable to Cathy Rusch.