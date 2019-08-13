|
|
John G. Schlise
Forestville - John G. Schlise, 87, Forestville, died peacefully Friday, August 9, 2019 with his loving family at his side. John was a truly good man who was steadfast in his faith, loved his family, football (especially his beloved Green Bay Packers), and good food.
John was born on June 7, 1932 in Forestville to Lawrence and Theresa (Schmelzer) Schlise. He attended Forestville Victory School, and graduated from Algoma High School. John served his country in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955 achieving the rank of Airman 1st Class, and earning the National Defense Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. John then worked for Midwest Breeders Cooperative for 24 years. He became a Rural Letter Carrier in the United States Postal Service in 1979, and worked there until his retirement.
At the Easter Sunday dance at the Forestville Legion Hall in 1948, Margie Kostichka worked up the courage to ask John to dance. When John took her into his arms that night, he knew that she was the one. John and Marge were married at St. Mary's Church in Algoma on December 30, 1952, and they were partners in life, and on the dance floor for 67 years.
John was a kind, loving, hardworking father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was always ready to help anyone who needed a hand, and would often shovel out the mail boxes of the elderly on his mail route in the winter. John was also active in the community as a member of the American Legion, Forestville-Maplewood Lions Club, and served for many years on the Forestville Village Board. When not working, he enjoyed playing in the local softball leagues, golfing on Tuesday nights with the Forestville gang, and spending time with his family.
John is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marge and their loving children Barbara (Robert) Desh, Luxemburg, Diane (Jerry) Jilot, DePere, Mary (Neale) Rass, Forestville, and Judy (Tom) Feld, Green Bay. He is further survived by grandchildren Kerry (Gregg) Lathrop, Chris (Tina) Desh, Mardee (Jeff) Blattner, Brett Jilot, Tessa (Jeremy Jenkins) Jilot, Meghan (Greg) Austin, Garrett (Alyssa) Rass, Noah Rass, Olivia (Eric Romanek) Feld, and Kendra Feld, and great-grandchildren Ian Lathrop, Emily Blattner, Johnathan Blattner, Louis Rivituso-Desh, Hunter Austin, Drew Austin and Wyatt Austin. John is also survived by sisters-in-law Joan Pribyl, Pat Vania and Janice Schlise, brother-in-law John Vania, and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Marie Feuerstein and Helen Vlies, his brother Robert Schlise, brothers-in-law Leonard Feuerstein, Raymond Vlies and Frank Pribyl, niece Kathy Dachelet and nephew Allen Vlies.
Visitation will be at Holy Name of Mary Church, Maplewood, on Monday, August 19, from 9:00-11:00 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. with the Reverend Anthony Birdsall officiating. Burial will be in the Holy Name of Mary parish cemetery. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name can be made to the Southern Door Special Education Department or the Ronald McDonald House of Milwaukee.
Dad thank you for being such a loving husband, father and grandfather. You instilled in all of us a strong work ethic, kindness for others, and to always see the glass as "half full". We will miss that twinkle in your blue eyes, and your unfailing sense of humor. You were truly the leader of this family, and you will be forever missed. We love you, Dad!
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Rennes Rehabilitation Center, Renaissance Assisted Living, and Traci and the entire staff at Heartland Hospice.
A special thank you to Tina and Jim for all the care they gave to mom. A thank you also to Algoma Long Term Care for their care and concern.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17, 2019