John "Dan" GiovanniniDe Pere - "I'm beginning to think that no one on the other side wants me there!"John Daniel "Dan" Giovannini, 89, De Pere, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. The Son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (MacDonald) Giovannini was born on February 19, 1931.Dan attended Manistique High School, received a bachelor's degree from Northern Michigan University, an MFA from Ohio University, and a Ph.D. ABD from Indiana University. On June 20, 1964 Dan married Kathleen "Kathy" Kerrigan in Marinette Wisconsin."The last thing I thought I would ever do with my life was become a teacher."For 30 years, Dan was a communications professor at St. Norbert College (SNC) where he stressed the importance of learning how to ask the right questions instead of gaining answers. During his tenure, Dan influenced the lives of thousands of students through unique classroom interaction by encouraging thoughtful and creative discussions. His approach to teaching was a nurtured trait from his childhood which was being able to, and placing importance on, defending statements with facts, not opinions. While at SNC, Dan was a member of the wind ensemble, Community Band, and Knights of Dixie ending his tuba playing career after 50 years.Prior to his arrival at St. Norbert, Dan served in the Air Force from 1952-1954 as a member of the 547th Air Force band (oh the stories he told!). Early in his career Dan worked as a social worker in Michigan and in television production, sales, and management in Wisconsin, Michigan, and American Samoa - exact dates are unavailable or just plain unknown to the author.There was a lot of oomph in this papa! Living in the close-knit "Irwin Ghetto," as it was known to locals, meant that Dan also served as a surrogate father to many of the neighborhood kids. Jack and Julie Davidson, Bill Withbroe, Patrick Weiss, and Phillip Mattern all had walk-in status at the Giovannini residence and were constantly schooled, scrutinized, scolded, fed, quizzed, teased (with good intentions…trust me), and, most of all, loved as his very own children. Needless to say, family played a large part in Dan's life. Family get togethers, neighborhood parties and the like were right in Dan's wheelhouse. He was the life of the party with a joke, story, or funny anecdote always ready to be shared. Or, if those failed, he simply, and quite often, referred to his "house of useless knowledge" to impress all those in attendance. Any references by Dan himself, prior to his final sign-off on a life well lived, to him being shy, retiring, introverted, hiding from the spotlight, blending into the woodwork, or being afraid of attention should be immediately regarded as false and misleading.Dan loved music and musical theatre. He was introduced to his beloved Kathy while both were working on a production of Little Mary Sunshine - the first ever summer musical presented by St. Norbert Music theatre.He also liked sports in general but especially football (except the Bears, Vikings, Cowboys, Patriots, and Tom Brady) as well as baseball…TV only please. And, if you were the underdog - Dan had your back!He was a fan of jokes, joking, puns, word games, doing the NY Times crossword in pen (yes, he was that good!) playing cards, interrupting board and trivia games with an extemporaneous answer to a question, as well as general tom foolery, ballyhoo, and jocularity. A fun fact about Dan is that he often refused Novocain during dental visits where major work was going on. The reason? He wanted to transcend dental medication. (Sorry all - Dad insisted on at least one pun and this was his favorite groaner). His love of puns carried through the end of his life and he'd like to remind everyone that - You matter. Unless you multiply yourself by the speed of light…then you energy! As seen on a favorite t-shirt of his.At this point the author acknowledges that he is completely and willfully disregarding the decedent's rules of public speaking (yes, I know it's not a speech…but follow along anyway) of K.I.S.S. (keep it simple stupid) and SSS (stand up, speak up, shut up).Dan is survived by 7.8 billion people worldwide. No, we're not going to list them all here but there are some worth mentioning. Two sisters: Dorothy Annette Giovannini of Kalamazoo, MI, and Gervais (Don) Zanon of Port Angeles, WA; a brother-in-law Joe Savarino of Indianapolis, IN; three children: Peter (Elizabeth) Giovannini of Conway AR (smart - no snow), Dorothy (Daniel) Kazik of De Pere, and Anthony "Tony" Giovannini of De Pere - all three of whom campaigned constantly for favorite child and/or perfect child status with Dan. (The real truth is known by the author of the obituary after having been pushed down the stairs.) Dan was also "Boompa" to two amazing granddaughters Ashleigh Victoria Giovannini of St. Louis, MO and Anna Grace Giovannini of Fayetteville, AR. Fifteen nieces and nephews also grace this list.Dan's welcoming committee included: his parents; wife Kathy and her parents Tom and Dorothy Kerrigan; sister MaryElla Savarino; sister-in-law Jane Kerrigan; brothers-in-law Michael Kerrigan and John "Red" Ribbens; niece Jeannie Kerrigan; nephew John Ribbens and best friend and colleague The Rev. Xavier Colavecchio and many others.Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. 10th St, De Pere, beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020. A sharing of stories and airing of grievances will conclude the visitation at 4:00 p.m. The decedent will not be available for rebuttal.The family would like to thank Dr. Stephen Asma and Dr. Jerry Winkler for the exceptional care they have given to dad over the years. Additionally, we are grateful for the thoughtful care provided by all the folks at Unity Hospice over the past few weeks.There is one last statement that was a favorite of Dan's - "It is better to be seen than shown." We hope that you will fondly "see" Dan in all of the memories that you have