John "Jack" Gruselle
Green Bay - John "Jack" C. Gruselle, 87, died peacefully at Unity Hospice on Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019. He was born on November 13, 1931 in Green Bay to the late George and Catherine (Sargent) Gruselle.
Jack grew up in Green Bay. He attended Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic school where he played football. He loved to spend time outdoors with friends. Jack graduated from Green Bay East High School with the class of 1949 where he lettered in track.
On August 18, 1951 he married the love of his life, Jean (Bournoville), at St. Louis Catholic Church in Dykesville. They were happily married for 63 years.
Jack served with distinction in the National Guard for over 30 years attaining the rank of Colonel. He served as Commander of the 127th Infantry Battalion.
Jack worked for Green Bay Welding Supply from 1960 to 1993. He started the home medical division and retired as branch manager.
Jack and his wife started the scouting program at Morgan L Martin School in 1969 and was very active until 1976. He gave generously of his time and talents as Scout Master.
Jack sang bass with the Green Bay chapter of the Baylander Barbershop chorus. He was active in several leadership positions and quartets. For the last year he sang Karaoke at a local sports bar every Wednesday evening. He enjoyed singing all the days of his life.
Jack was an avid outdoorsman and golfer. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather
Still celebrating Jack's life are his children, Wendy (Richard Buetow) Gruselle, Coleman; Lori (David Haas) Gaza-Haas, Las Lajas, Panama; Gregg (Sandy) Gruselle, Green Bay; Brian (Laurie Weisbrod) Gruselle, Appleton; special niece, Judi (Henry) Jacky, Stoughton; grandchildren, Jilleen Jacky, Janelle (Natasha Litt) Jacky, Nicholas (Laura) Gruselle, Jennifer (Jacob Ruatti) Gruselle, Megan Gaza, Christopher Gaza (Fiance Abigail Myers), Benjamin (Wendy) Gruselle, Emily Gruselle; great grandchildren, Madeline Gruselle, Lily Gruselle, Isaac Gruselle, Liam Ruatti, Matilda Ruatti, Brenna Litt, Arieh Litt, and Evan Litt; sister-in-law Virg Gruselle, Green Bay; close friend Jane Wentland, Green Bay; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Waiting to greet him in heaven are his wife, parents, 1 brother and 1 sister.
A gathering for family and friends will take place at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St, on Friday, October 11th, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Sharing of Memories will start at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will be in the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.prokowall.com.
Jack's family would like to extend a thank you to Unity Hospice and their wonderful staff for the care and compassion they have shown Jack and his family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019