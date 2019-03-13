|
|
John H. Gerrits
De Pere - John Henry Gerrits, 77, De Pere, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born October 16, 1941 to the late Clarence and Mildred (Albers) Gerrits.
On May 21, 1966 John married the former Barbara Swaer at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Green Bay. In 2016, John and Barbara celebrated their 50th Wedding anniversary together with family and friends.
John was truly a honest and proud man, whether, it was his pride in being able to work for Lindquist Machines for his entire career or being so proud of his grandchildren's accomplishments and being able to attend three college graduations with the most recent this past December in La Crosse. Travelling the U.S. with family and friends was a joy for him as well.
John is survived by his wife of almost 53 years Barb Gerrits; children: Jill and Mike Hempel, Lynn and Curt Buseman, Mike (Leslie Bowen) Gerrits, and Jeff and Roxann Gerrits; his four grandchildren: Stephanie Hempel, Cassidy Hempel, Jenessa and Joe Kramer, and Nathan Buseman. He is further survived by his siblings: Jane and Gary VanDerWegen and Paul and Sue Gerrits; his sisters-in-law Mary Jo Gerrits and Gail Gerrits; Barb's siblings: Diane and Ed Dobkoski, Bill Swaer, and Karen Duffy; and nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors. John was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: James Gerrits, Gerald Gerrits, and Kenneth Gerrits; father and mother-in-law Gordon and Lucille Swaer; brother-in-law Robert Swaer and sister-in-law Judy Swaer.
Family and friends may visit on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory, 305 N. Tenth St, De Pere. Visitation will continue on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 1307 Lourdes Ave, De Pere. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 AM with Fr. Benny Jacob, O. Praem. officiating. Burial will be in the spring at Mt Calvary Cemetery. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send any condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established.
John's family wishes to sincerely thank the staff at St. Vincent 9th floor and Unity Hospice for all the care, concern and love shown to John and his family. You will not be forgotten.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019