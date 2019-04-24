John H. Shoulak



Green Bay - John Harvey Shoulak, Ashwaubenon, age 79, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born September 24, 1939 in Manitowoc to the late Harvey and Marie (Riederer) Shoulak.



John was a 1959 graduate of Lincoln High School. On March 19, 1960, he married Sharon (Bell) Nead in Manitowoc. Together they had three daughters. On July 9, 1982, he married Peggy (Kiefer) Shoulak in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin. After working many years, John retired from O & E Machine. His favorite way to pass the time was out in his wood shop where he created works of art on his wood lathe and crafted countless pieces of beautiful furniture for his loved ones. John enjoyed sharing his skills with anyone willing to learn. He was a devoted pet owner to his cats and doted on the neighborhood birds, squirrels, rabbits and chipmunks year-round. Those close to him knew about his unwavering loyalty to Ford vehicles and a side of ketchup with any and every meal.



He is survived by his daughters, Debra Hall (David), Orange City, Florida, Lisa Courchaine, Green Bay and Kim Landry, Green Bay; stepsons, Brent Gunderson (Darcy) and Garet Gunderson (Michelle), both of Green Bay; his grandchildren, Windy Hall Williams, Jennifer Hall Kyp, Stephanie Hall, John Hall, Miranda Courchaine, Amy Landry Van Roy, Alexandria Landry, Kaitlyn Landry Halron and Mathew Everand; great-grandchildren, Ian, Hailey, Mason and Colten Kyp, Naomi Cobble, Nahlia, Noah and Kira Guderyon, Addison Van Roy, Lana Waldo, Hank Halron and Amanda and Brandon Gunderson



John is preceded in death by his parents and his spouses; mother-in-law, Dorothy Kiefer; siblings, Laverne Shoulak, Dolores (Shoulak) Kollath and Eugene Shoulak; son-in-law, Guy Courchaine; granddaughter, Hailey Courchaine and his brother-in-law, Buss Kiefer.



Visitation for John will be Friday, April 26, 2019 from 11:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 pm at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue with the Rev. Jimmy Shoulak officiating. Entombment will be at Fort Howard Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with John's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.



The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Woodside Lutheran Home for their care and concern for John.