|
|
John "Jack" Holewinski
Suamico - John "Jack" A. Holewinski, 86, Suamico, died at home Monday, February 18, 2019, with his family at his side. The son of Anton and Elsie (Miller) Holewinski was born January 21, 1933, in Pulaski. Jack was a U.S. Army veteran who had enlisted in 1953. On August 6, 1953, he married Donna Mae Srenaski at Assumption B.V.M. Church in Pulaski. Donna preceded Jack in death on February 24, 2015.
He was a dedicated husband, a loving father, and devout Christian. Jack spent most of his career at FEECO International as a Professional Engineer until his retirement in 2001. He enjoyed fly fishing. Jack became a renowned fly tyer and shared his talent teaching others. Jack's other favorite hobby was tending to his annual vegetable garden.
Survivors include one daughter, Denise Holewinski; one brother, Norb (Sandy) Holewinski; one brother-in-law, David Srenaski; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
In his immediate family, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; one son, Scott Holewinski; his parents; two brothers and one sister.
Friends may call at SS. Edward and Isidore Church, 3667 Flintville Rd. (Suamico), from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 27th. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church, Fr. David Hoffman presiding. Burial will take place in spring in the parish cemetery.
His daughter extends a special thank you to all those who helped Jack to stay home and comfortable. He was happiest there.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019