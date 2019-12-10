|
John J. McHugh
Green Bay - John Joseph McHugh, 76, died peacefully with family at his bedside on December 8th, 2019. He was born in Green Bay on July 24, 1943, son of the late Terrance and Mildred (Klika) McHugh and graduated from Green Bay Preble High School in 1961. Shortly after high school John started his career as an iron welder and went on to get his Associates Degree from NWTC in 1973. In 1992 he started his second career as a semi-truck driver before retiring in 2008.
John was a devout Catholic and regularly attended mass. He considered himself a life-long member of SS. Peter and Paul's Catholic Church in Green Bay, but in recent years he frequented Sacred Hearts in Shawano and St. Mary's in Appleton. John was very generous in life, always giving to the Church each week as well as numerous causes over the years.
John is survived by his three children, David (Maegan) McHugh of Eau Claire, Jennifer McLaughlin of Appleton and Robert (YiQing) McHugh of New Brighton, MN; his three grandchildren Landon McLaughlin, Mallory McLaughlin and Corbin McLaughlin; siblings James (Ginny) McHugh of Endicott, NY, Peter McHugh and Mary McSweeney both of Green Bay. He is further survived by his seven nieces and nephews and twelve grand-nieces and nephews.
Visitation for John will be at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 720 N. Baird St., on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy John's family asks that donations be made out to the or SS. Peter and Paul in John's memory. Entombment will be at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019