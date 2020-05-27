|
|
Dr. John J. Stathas
Dr. John J. Stathas passed away on May 22, 2020 of mesothelioma cancer. Dr. Stathas was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, home of the Green Bay Packers, on May 3, 1941. After attending 12 years of parochial education, Dr. Stathas went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin (Madison) with a degree in economics. Upon graduation, he matriculated at The University of St. Thomas, St. Paul Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota. Ordained a priest in 1969, Dr. Stathas took up residence in Decatur, Georgia. A few years later, Dr. Stathas took a leave from priesthood and completed a PhD in counseling from Georgia State University. He spent the next 15 years working in higher education. It was while working as a counselor at Dekalb College when he met Sherry, the love of his life, whom he married in 1978. He was promoted to director of Counseling and Career Services at Dekalb College North Campus and later accepted the position of Assistant Dean of Student Development at Kennesaw State University. Dr. Stathas' next career move came in 1987 when he decided to transition to working full time as a psychotherapist in private practice. This was his career passion, and he found great joy and satisfaction in helping people with their mental health and relationship issues. He served his clients out of an office in Marietta, Georgia and opened a second office in Greensboro, Georgia after he and Sherry moved to Lake Oconee in 2003.
Dr. Stathas is survived by Sherry, his loving wife of 41 years. Surviving children are son, Kristopher (Cara), and daughter, Brittany (David). Dr. Stathas also deeply loved his four grandchildren: Hailey, Kyla, Kaitlyn, and Lacey. Dr. Stathas was immensely proud of and grateful for his treasured family. Additional surviving family members include sister, Pat Anders, niece Kristin (Tom), and their son, Alex, and niece, Erika. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Betty Stathas.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mesothelioma Research Foundation - 1615 L Street NW Suite 430, Washington, DC 20036 in Dr. Stathas' name would be welcomed. The link for Mesothelioma Research Foundation is https://curemeso.salsalabs.org/tributepages/p/johnstathasmemorial/index.html. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020