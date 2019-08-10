|
|
John J. Zak
Little Suamico - John J. Zak, 68, Little Suamico, passed away peacefully at home Friday, August 9, 2019, surrounded by his family. The son of Joseph & Kazimiera (Cioban) Zak was born May 29, 1951. Growing up in a home with Polish speaking parents, he learned to speak English in the one-room Sobieski grade school, bringing home the new-found English lessons for his parents. He was a graduate of Pulaski High School and then started taking woodworking classes at NWTC; this was the start of his life-long cabinetry passion. John served his county in the National Guard for six years. He married Sandra Puyleart October 28, 1972, at Holy Cross Church in Bay Settlement. On October 4, 1975, the couple welcomed John, their first child and only son. John put his skills to work and built a home for his growing family; the home that the couple continued to live in. They welcomed a second child on October 3, 1978, Jody. Over the next several years, John was part owner of P&Z Trucking and worked for Larson Canning. He harvested sweet corn for local Green Bay companies. Then, a third child came along, another daughter, Jennifer, on August 6, 1985. In 1991, John was able to pursue a longtime dream of farming. He farmed for the next 12 years and passed along the love of farming to his son John. He spent the remainder of his life helping his son on the farm and adoring his grandchildren. John joined the Little Suamico Volunteer Fire Department in the late 1960's. He became more actively involved in the 1970's and took courses to be an EMT. He became Chief in 1999 and poured his heart and soul into ensuring his second family was always taken care of.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra; children: John (Katrina) Zak, Jody (Tomek) Piatek, Jennifer (Bo) Wegner; grandchildren: Merick, Jacob, Clara, and Katie Zak; Natalia and Samantha Piatek; Lillian and Ivy Highdale; Paige Burnette and Maverick Wegner. Further survived by sisters: Jeanne (Jane Carlin) Zak, Sylvia (Rick) Petcka; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Robert (Janice) Puyleart, Russell (Mary) Puyleart, Roger (Bridget) Puyleart, Ron Puyleart, Ryan (Patrice) Puyleart, Sheryl (Mike) Stein, Jerry Schott; Godchildren: Sheila Wienke, Nicole Petcka, and Mike Pomprowitz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Robert and Edna Puyleart; brother-in-law Randall Puyleart and sister-in-law Susan Schott.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at Marnocha Funeral Home, 186 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski, on Thursday, August 15, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Wake Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues after 9:00 a.m. Friday at St. Maximillian Kolbe Church, 6051 Noble St. in Sobieski. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church, Fr. Antonio de los Santos presiding. John will be laid to rest in the parish cemetery with full fire department honors provided by the Wisconsin State Firefighter Memorial Funeral Guard and military honors by the Pulaski Area Veterans.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Little Suamico Fire Department.
The family extends a special thanks to the Little Suamico Fire Department for their continued support.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019