John Jacobson



Port Washington - Passed away May 25, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved son of the late Wes and Inge Jacobson. Dear brother of Monica. Fond nephew of Jake Jacobson, and uncle of Elizabeth Zigterman and James Sayers. Further survived by other relatives and friends.



John was a kind and gentle spirit who brought a smile to all his caregivers. He will be dearly missed.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store