John "Jack" Joseph TimmKaukauna - John "Jack" Joseph Timm, 91, of Kaukauna passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Care Partners in Kaukauna. He was born on December 28, 1928. The son of Arthur and Georgina (Coenen) Timm. On Saturday, June 30, 1948 he married the late Mary E. Nolan at St. Peters Church in Oshkosh. On June 21, 1974 he married the late Shirley Ann Rockey in Appleton. Jack was a teacher for several years, and shared many stories of the days in the schoolhouse. When he transitioned from teaching, he began a long journey at Badger Printing Company in Appleton. His interests turned to entrepreneurship in the field of cleaning and maintenance. He started his own company and followed this passion until he retired about 10 years ago.Jack had many interests throughout his life, including tennis, golf, and watching football (the Packers of course). His love of dancing was one of his most well-known passions. He was an avid card player, cribbage shark, and could play bingo for hours. He was involved in the Soul Singers for many years. Jack loved music, and throughout the last few years spent many days with residents of nursing homes throughout Northeast Wisconsin, playing his beloved keyboard for their entertainment. In his later years, he was known to be a helper to many people, friends, and residents of his assisted living facility.He is survived by (7) Children: Jeanne Dempsey (Jim), Jackie Gyrion, John Timm (Jean), Mike Timm (Cathy), Marty Timm (Cindy), Jason Timm (Cindy), Amy Jo Timm (Miriah), (7) Step Children: Linda Kersten-Smith (Dale), Patricia Lancour (Dan), Kathryn McGrath (Eric), Cheryl Stuyvenberg, Tom Jens (Rita), Lisa Jens, a Son-In-Law Paul Reichel, (54) Grandchildren, Numerous Great- Grandchildren and Great-Great Grandchildren, many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is also survived by his dear friend Joyce. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Mary in 1988, his second wife Shirley in 2005, Daughter: Mari Timm-Reichel, Step-Daughter: LuAnn Hinkens, Granddaughter: Penny Gyrion, Grandson: Tommy Lancour, (2) Great Grandsons: Brayden Hensley, Elliot Vang, and his Brother, Dr. Stanley Timm.Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM at Valley Funeral Home (2211 N. Richmond St. Appleton, WI 54911) Deacon Bob Seymour will officiate. Visitation will be held on Tuesday August 18, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Valley Funeral Home. Burial will be held at a later date at St. John's Cemetery in Little Chute. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Care Partners in Kaukauna per the family's wishes.A Special Thank You to Compassus Hospice of Green Bay, especially Robin, his nurse and Matt, his Chaplain."Dear Grandpa, one of our favorite childhood memories is going to pick wildflowers with you. You were a great Grandpa. We sure will miss you." ~Amanda, Tami and Tina