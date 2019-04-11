|
John Julius Meyer
Algoma - John Julius Meyer passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on April 7th, 2019, from complications of diabetes, and perhaps from a broken heart, just a week after the passing of his wife, Rosie. He was born on July 1st, 1931 to Arnold F. Meyer and Dorothy (Ackerman) Meyer. John lost his mother at an early age, and his father was remarried to Dorothy's sister, Verna. Verna raised John and his brothers lovingly as her own. John was a natural born athlete, who participated in football, basketball and baseball. He was a member of the locally famed Conference Championship Basketball team of 1949. He graduated from Algoma High School in 1949, and went on to Saint Norbert to study finance and accounting. John later joined the military, and was stationed overseas with the army in Germany. He married his sweetheart, Rosemary (Bultman) on September 15th, 1956, and together they had three daughters and two sons. John played trombone in the Polka Dots polka band with his brother David.
John worked in banking and retired as President and CEO of Community State Bank in Algoma. He found other ways to serve the community after his retirement, including the Church Council at St. Mary's, the Knights of Columbus, and the Algoma Lion's Club. In his free time, John was often found on the golf course or working in his yard and garden. He attended every home Packer game that he was able, and together with Rosie, cheered on the Brewers and Badgers. John is famous amongst his family for his colorful commentary during games, his love for his cats, mischievous sense of humor, and dry wit. John often called his loved ones by the affectionately made up names that he gave them, and will be missed for his knack of creating new words, and helping to 'fix' the ice cream of his children and grandchildren.
John is survived by his five children, Mary (Mike Lardinois) Gregerson, Dottie (Gary) Klaczko, Mike (Debbie) Meyer, Jan (Sheree) Meyer, and Bob (Angie) Meyer. Or, as he lovingly called his children, Murdocks, Podash, Klike, Grunt, and Burra. John is also survived by his grandchildren
Bill (Kelly) Gregerson, Tony Gregerson, Krissy (Michael) Horst, Richie Meyer, Greg Meyer, Jeff Meyer, Kelly (Justin) Gauger, Katie Deprey, John Meyer and Dakota Meyer, his five great-grandchildren Emmett & Stella Gregerson, Almerik & Asher Horst, and Kailey Gauger, siblings David (Donna) and George (Karla) Meyer, and brothers-in-law David Bultman and Tony (Theresa) Bultman and sisters-in-law Margie Naze, Jeanne DeDecker, and Cathy Antonissen.
John is reunited in heaven with his beloved bride, Rosie, as well as his father, and mothers. John was also preceded in death by brothers-in-law Joe Antonissen and Lee DeDecker, and sisters-in-law Dawn Bultman and Carol Bultman.
Special thanks to the staff of the Algoma Long-Term Care Unit, whose constant care for John and his family was evident; you have our greatest gratitude. We would also like to thank Unity Hospice for the attentive care provided to John. John's children would like to extend an extra special thanks to our friend Laurie Schinderle (or, as John called her, Chlorox) for her care and special handling of our dear dad.
