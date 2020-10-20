1/2
John Kanz
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Kanz

Crivitz - John Alden Kanz, 77, of Crivitz, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, October 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. John was born to the late Alden and Harriet (Barteck) Kanz November 4, 1942 in Bonduel, WI. John married the love of his life Carol (Pusich) Leisner on March 27, 1976.

"Our lives have been touched by John, the longer you knew him the more you realized what a remarkable man and Godly example he was to his family, how devoted to his family, how faithful to God, and how respected he was by all who knew him."

John served his country proudly in the United States Navy from 1960 - 1963. He worked various jobs including 27 years at Scott Paper/Kimberly Clark where he retired from in 2005. John was involved with teaching Bible studies out of their home for 10 years and also served as the president of Full Gospel Businessmen's Association.

Surviving are his loving wife Carol, six children, Peggy (Lenny) Kostreva, Crivitz; Bruce (Judy) Leisner, Oconto; Dave (Katie) Leisner, Pound; Joe (JoAnn) Kanz, Colorado; Jodi (Chris) Wagner, Colorado; Doreen (Gary) Thompson, Suring; 12 grandchildren, 21 great- grandchildren, four brothers, Darwin Kanz, Kiel, WI; Dennis (Nedra) Kanz, Sheboygan; Kenneth (Ruth) Kanz, Hingham, WI; Harold (Helen) Kanz, Crivitz; two sisters, Barbara (Gary) Genske, Sheboygan; Cheryl (Paul) Stranberg, Arizona. John was preceded in death by his sister Darlene Kohls and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

The family will greet relatives and friends at the Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 235 E. Main St., Coleman on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5 - 8 PM. Visitation will continue Saturday, October 24th at Calvary Assembly of God Church, W1498 Highway 64, Marinette, from 10 - 12 PM. The Funeral Service will be held at the church at 12 PM with Pastor Herbert Kolenda and Pastor Timothy Hawthorne officiating. John will be placed to rest at First Baptist Cemetery, Pound where the Coleman American Legion will be giving Military Honors. Please visit RhodesCharapata.com to express online condolences.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Unity Hospice for their compassionate care.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Rhodes-Charapata Coleman - Coleman
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Calvary Assembly of God Church
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Calvary Assembly of God Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhodes-Charapata Coleman - Coleman
235 E. Main Street
Coleman, WI 54112
920-897-3035
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rhodes-Charapata Coleman - Coleman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved