Crivitz - John Alden Kanz, 77, of Crivitz, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, October 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. John was born to the late Alden and Harriet (Barteck) Kanz November 4, 1942 in Bonduel, WI. John married the love of his life Carol (Pusich) Leisner on March 27, 1976.
"Our lives have been touched by John, the longer you knew him the more you realized what a remarkable man and Godly example he was to his family, how devoted to his family, how faithful to God, and how respected he was by all who knew him."
John served his country proudly in the United States Navy from 1960 - 1963. He worked various jobs including 27 years at Scott Paper/Kimberly Clark where he retired from in 2005. John was involved with teaching Bible studies out of their home for 10 years and also served as the president of Full Gospel Businessmen's Association.
Surviving are his loving wife Carol, six children, Peggy (Lenny) Kostreva, Crivitz; Bruce (Judy) Leisner, Oconto; Dave (Katie) Leisner, Pound; Joe (JoAnn) Kanz, Colorado; Jodi (Chris) Wagner, Colorado; Doreen (Gary) Thompson, Suring; 12 grandchildren, 21 great- grandchildren, four brothers, Darwin Kanz, Kiel, WI; Dennis (Nedra) Kanz, Sheboygan; Kenneth (Ruth) Kanz, Hingham, WI; Harold (Helen) Kanz, Crivitz; two sisters, Barbara (Gary) Genske, Sheboygan; Cheryl (Paul) Stranberg, Arizona. John was preceded in death by his sister Darlene Kohls and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 235 E. Main St., Coleman on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5 - 8 PM. Visitation will continue Saturday, October 24th at Calvary Assembly of God Church, W1498 Highway 64, Marinette, from 10 - 12 PM. The Funeral Service will be held at the church at 12 PM with Pastor Herbert Kolenda and Pastor Timothy Hawthorne officiating. John will be placed to rest at First Baptist Cemetery, Pound where the Coleman American Legion will be giving Military Honors. Please visit RhodesCharapata.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Unity Hospice for their compassionate care.