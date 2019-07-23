|
|
John Karbon Jr
Denmark - John Henry Karbon Jr., 90, of Denmark, passed away at the Scandinavian Court Assisted Living on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was born October 22, 1928, in Larabee, WI to the late John and Rose (Novy) Karbon Sr. John was raised in the town of Cooperstown where he went to a one room schoolhouse for eight years, then to the Denmark High School, where he graduated in 1946. John married Mary Schweiner on September of 1947, at St. James Church, in Cooperstown. They enjoyed 59 years together until her death in 2006.
He had many jobs, but liked construction work the best. John worked for Schuette's, and the town of Newton where he graded and snowplowed. He knew every person on his route by their first name. He joined the Newton Fire Department and was the town supervisor for many years. He was a member of the Carstens Lake Association. John enjoyed his time at the lake where he would go out early in the morning and catch blue gills and perch and fry them for breakfast (he would say, "nothing tasted better than that."). If we went to a party and John and Mary were invited, you knew where he was by the crowd around him- he was so much fun. When he did not fish much anymore, he ordered fish every Friday night from the Pack-er-Inn. "They were the best." He played ball for many teams and was a great sportsman. He loved his Brewers and the Packers, if you visited him while the games were on you didn't get much conversation.
John is survived by his sister, Bernice (Beanie) Christensen and sister-in-law, Rose Karbon. Mary's family: Jim (Karen) Schweiner, Pat (Ed) Valenta and Marty (Nancy) Schweiner; special great-nieces and nephews, Paul and Sally Karbon and (Salley's little dog) Johnny loved that little dog, and to Kevin (Cindy) Kapla, Brock, and Brittany, they always bought him fresh baked cookies. Special neighbors at the lake were Mr. and Mrs. Donald Hommel, and Marsha Salm. He is also survived by many super nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews, he loved every one of them.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; brothers, Harold (Eleanor), Gordon (killed in WWII); and Howard. Sisters and brothers-in-law, Adeline and Rose Cookle, Ethel (Bob) Thompson, Gladys (Lester) Mathis, Marcella (Tony) Balzan, and Claude Christensen. Mary's family: sister, Doris Schweiner, Grace (Harold) Rosenbaum, and Lillian (Paul) Kassner.
John's last years of his life he spent at the Scandinavian Court in Denmark. He was very well taken care of, and he loved each of the girls. He had a nickname for each one, he said, "They were damn good." He also thought the world of Margaret from Southern Care; he always had a smile for them.
"Damn Right!"
Family and friends may visit at Scandinavian Court, 346 Scandinavian Ct in Denmark, on Thursday, July 25 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am with a prayer service will be held at 10:30 am. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 23 to July 25, 2019