John Kersten
DePere - John N. Kersten, 81, of De Pere, died Thursday morning May 30, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family. Friends may call at Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere, from 1:00 to 5:00 pm on Monday June 10, 2019. (next week) Funeral service will be held at 5:00 pm on Monday June 10 at the funeral home. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the Kersten family. In lieu of other expressions sympathy, a memorial fund has been established for the Red Cross.
Complete obituary information will be published in the June 9 edition of the Press Gazette.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2019