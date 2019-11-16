Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
333 Hilltop Drive
Green Bay, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
333 Hilltop Drive
Green Bay, WI
Allouez - John P. Kiefer, 92, died peacefully surrounded by his family on November 16, 2019 at Allouez Sunrise Village Center.

He married Eugenia (Jean) Wood on October 14, 1950 and they raised six children and were married for 69 years.

John is survived by Jack and companion Michelle O'Keefe, Tom (Barb) Kiefer, Paul (Nancy) Kiefer, Molly (Jeff) Welker, Barb (Jeff) Seidl; his sisters Kathryn (Robert) Peot and Ann (Roger) Dornburg; nieces, nephews, cousins, twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Regina Kiefer, brothers, Ray Kiefer Jr., Peter Kiefer and Rev. David Kiefer, his sister Jean Fiedler and son Joseph Kiefer.

Born and raised in Allouez, the son of Ray and Regina (Schauer) Kiefer, he was a lifelong resident of Green Bay and attended St Matthew's school, Catholic Central High School and St. Norbert College. He joined the U.S. Navy at 18 years old and after 2 years returned to Green Bay and became the funeral director at Schauer and Schumacher Funeral Home until he retired in 1989.

He had many passions that included hunting, hockey, gardening, racquetball, Packer games and spending time up north at his cottage on Deadman Lake with his large extended family. John was very active with the Green Bay Woods and Lake Club. For decades John and Jean were active in the Green Bay Bridge Marathon Club. John was a dedicated Boy Scout Leader for all his sons and dozens of other boys from Annunciation Parish.

A visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Drive, Green Bay, on Thursday November 21, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Kiefer family. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to extend online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
