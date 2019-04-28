|
|
John "Jack" Kielpikowski
Green Bay - John J. "Jack" Kielpikowski, 87, Green Bay resident, died early Saturday morning, April 27, 2019, at a local hospital, following a brief illness. He was born January 18, 1932, in the Town of Eaton to the late John and Anna (Blohowiak) Kielpikowski. John served in the US Army from October 1952 until his honorable discharge in September of 1960. He served as an MP (Military Police) during the Korean Conflict. Following his military service, John was employed at Charmin Paper, later known as Proctor and Gamble, retiring after 32 years. He also owned an 80 acre dairy farm in the Town of Bellevue. John married the former Joan Loy Kielpikowski on August 22, 1962, at Holy Cross Church in Bay Settlement. She preceded him in death on February 22, 2017.
John and Joan were members of the Green Bay Squares and enjoyed many nights dancing. He was an active member of the VFW Winnecki Post #9677 as well as PLAV Post #186. John was the PLAV's bar manager for the clubhouse bar on Lily Lake. He enjoyed helping make Booyah for the annual fund raisers. He was also recognized for his military service experiencing the Glory Honor Flight in June 2015. He loved spending time at the cabin in Bagley with family and friends and could still swing a mean ax to split wood, even after retiring from farming. John took every opportunity to drive his John Deere tractor, even if it was just for a ride. He enjoyed time with his family, especially Fourth of July picnics and Christmas. John was always quick with a joke or a story. His favorite teams were the Brewers, the Packers and whoever beat the Bears. John also liked watching the "Phony Bologna's" AKA, WWE wrestling. He was a member of the Boilermakers Local and a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Sugarbush.
He is survived by eight children: Paul Kielpikowski; Greg (Nora) Windwalker; Jean (Randall) Rohr; Jeff (Kim) Kielpikowski; James (Karen) Kielpikowski; Dale (Amy) Kielpikowski; Kathy (Jay) Ploeckelmann and Allan (Dawn) Kielpikowski; 21 grandchildren: Jessica and Jeff Krahn; Michael Phillips; Tony Pinkert; Shannon and Mark Stapleton; Cindy Pinkert; Travis Kielpikowski; Marian Kielpikowski; Matthew Kielpikowski; Josh (Jennifer) Ploeckelmann; Amanda (Mark) Chavarria; Brittany Kielpikowski; Meghan Kielpikowski; Shanti Windwalker; Emalee Kielpikowski and Emmanuel Ubi; 12 great grandchildren; his brothers; Ted Kielpikowski and Stanley "Butch" Kielpikowski. one brother-in-law, Michael (Elaine) Loy; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Michelle Kielpikowski; five brothers; four sisters and numerous in-laws.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 4:00-8:00 pm Wednesday, May 1. A combined PLAV and VFW Memorial Service will be held at 6:50 pm followed by the parish wake service at 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Thursday at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5930 Humboldt Rd. after 9:30 am until time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:00 am at the church with Rev. Carlo Villaluz "Fr. Lukee" officiating. Entombment at Nicolet Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the Kielpikowski family at www.prokowall.com.
John's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Rennes, St. Vincent's Hospital, Bellin Hospital, all the RN's, CNA's, doctors and therapists who helped in dad's care. You were all truly amazing.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019