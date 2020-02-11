Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
1939 - 2020
Luxemburg - On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, John C. Kostichka "Big John", partner and father of 5 passed away at the age of 80.

He was born in the family home on October 20, 1939 in rural Algoma, WI. He attended Silver Creek School, and shortly after graduating from Algoma High School in 1957 he enlisted in the Marine Corp. He proudly served his country for two years and was stationed in California.

John retired in 2002, after twenty-two years as a rural mail carrier for the Algoma Post Office. Prior to this, he was a small engine mechanic at Dix's Small Engine Shop in Forestville. His talented hands and skilled mind were always busy creating something special to share with others. Big John was a passionate outdoor sportsman. Taking his beagles out for a rabbit hunt was one of his most favorite past times. He gained lifelong friendships with many of the other members of The Black Ash Gun Club. It was only fitting that this was where we all finally "pulled one over on him" with a surprise birthday party. It only took eighty years!

John was recently preceded in death by his beloved companion of more than four decades, Rita M. Havel, and his parents: Charles Jr and Helen (Blaha) Kostichka.

He is survived by his children John Jr (Vicky) Kostichka, Lori (Henry) Virtues, Amy (Timothy) Parkos, and the twins Jodie Naze (Jim Kallies) and Jill Kostichka, along with the children of Rita; Frank (Christiane) Havel, Lynn (Adrian) Monfils and Sue Woodworth. Fourteen Grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and his Brothers and Sisters: Doug (Mary) Kostichka, Dennis (Carol) Kostichka, Marilyn (Eugene) Gauger, Chuck (Marge) Kostichka, and Cindy (Larry) Jacobs. In addition to many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Wiesner and Massart Funeral Home, Casco WI on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9:00 am - Noon. After which, there will be a PRIVATE PRAYER service for the family, followed by military rites. Entombment will be at the shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay, WI. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.

John's family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of Unity Hospice and to all of the staff at The Cancer Team at Bellin Health for their care during this journey.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15, 2020
