Services
Knutson Cotter Funeral Home
536 County Road R
Denmark, WI 54208
920-863-2411
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Knutson Cotter Funeral Home
536 County Road R
Denmark, WI 54208
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
Knutson Cotter Funeral Home
536 County Road R
Denmark, WI 54208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Krerowicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Krerowicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Krerowicz Obituary
John Krerowicz

New Denmark - John J. Krerowicz (Pigeon Man), age 69, lifelong resident of New Denmark, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home-Denmark Chapel, 536 Cty Rd R, Denmark, on Monday, September 23, from 2:00pm until the time of service at 5:00pm with Rev. Andrew Zoerb officiating. Burial in West Danish Cemetery. Online condolences at www.cotterfuneralhome.com

A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now