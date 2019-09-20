|
|
John Krerowicz
New Denmark - John J. Krerowicz (Pigeon Man), age 69, lifelong resident of New Denmark, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home-Denmark Chapel, 536 Cty Rd R, Denmark, on Monday, September 23, from 2:00pm until the time of service at 5:00pm with Rev. Andrew Zoerb officiating. Burial in West Danish Cemetery. Online condolences at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019