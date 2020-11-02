John Krupka
Black Creek - John M. Krupka, 70, Black Creek, passed peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020, with his wife at his side. John was born November 26, 1949, to the late George and Elizabeth (Miller) Krupka. He was united in marriage to Donna M. Drephal on Sept. 27, 1968, and from that marriage came children: Jodi (Kurt) Wendler, and Don (Tina) Krupka; and grandchildren: Brittany, Bethany and Bradley Wendler, and Sydney and Dylan Krupka. Donna preceded John in death on April 9, 1974.
On July 15, 1978, John was united in marriage to Bonnie J. Velie. From that marriage came children: Dan (Ashley) Krupka, & David Krupka (partner Craig Tharkur); and grandchildren: Levie and Claire Krupka. John is further survived by his brothers: Frank (Bonnie) Krupka, Norbert (Maryanne) Krupka, Jim (Kay) Krupka, and Jerry (Peg) Krupka; sisters: Virginia (Larry) Miller, Marie (Dave) Draper, and Carol Mitchel; sisters-in- law: Barbara Krupka and Jean Krupka, Vicki (Jeff) Nelson, Lori (Tom) Pieper, and Kathy (Tod) Wettstein; his mother-in-law, Connie Velie; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brothers: George, Dennis and Joe Krupka; his brother-in-law, Robert Mitchell; his father-in-law, James Velie; and nephews: Tim, Terry, Mike and Theodore.
John served in the US Army during Vietnam from Oct. 17, 1969 through April 20, 1972. John spent many years as an over the road truck driver, until his retirement in 2003 due to a stroke. Truck driving was something he truly enjoyed and was passionate about, it was evident in the stories he loved to tell. He was a diehard Packers fan and enjoyed NASCAR, but his biggest joy was his family, and having them all together.
He felt very honored to have been part of the Old Glory Honor flight mission number 53.
He is sadly missed, but is fondly remembered by his family.
A special thank you to all the health care workers who helped take care of John.
Due to COVID 19 a private service will be held for the family at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Black Creek. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Krause-Kraft-Mueller American Legion Post #106, Seymour.
